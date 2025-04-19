Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 12,929 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,428.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 355,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 352.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 164,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.68. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

