Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

