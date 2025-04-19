Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 115,604 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,604 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $655.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.32. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

