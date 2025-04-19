Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,338,037 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338,037 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,830.40. This represents a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 36,036 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $166,846.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,569.70. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,793 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

