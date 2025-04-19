Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,046 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in AGCO by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $80.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.67. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

