Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REPX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip A. Riley sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $51,310.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,977.24. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $500,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,033.75. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,477 shares of company stock worth $770,589 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 4.7 %

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.47. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

