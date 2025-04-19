Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $283,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 510,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $11.37 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

