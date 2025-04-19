Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 280,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,409,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Saturday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

