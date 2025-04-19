FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.01. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $151.75 and a one year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

