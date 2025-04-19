FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Autodesk Issued By DA Davidson

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Autodesk in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison now anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of $6.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.91. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.59.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $259.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27,505.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $384,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Autodesk by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $652,127,000 after acquiring an additional 670,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

