FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Amplitude Issued By DA Davidson

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Amplitude in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Amplitude by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amplitude by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Amplitude by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,496. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

