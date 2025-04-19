FY2026 Earnings Forecast for FDMT Issued By Leerink Partnrs

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($3.82) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $141.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 92,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,607.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,337,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 504,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Further Reading

