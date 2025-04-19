FY2029 EPS Estimates for GeoVax Labs Lowered by Roth Capital

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of GeoVax Labs in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.20. The consensus estimate for GeoVax Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($4.49) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $0.83 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

