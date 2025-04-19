Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 418,468 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,974,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,468 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $24,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 3,624,407 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,258,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

QBTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $29,417.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,210.12. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

