Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 617,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $24,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sphere Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPHR opened at $25.28 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $904.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.