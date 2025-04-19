Geode Capital Management LLC Has $20.85 Million Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $20,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 226.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SBSI stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

