Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.37 Million Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $21,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Viasat by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,795,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,158,006. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

