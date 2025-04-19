Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.79 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $21,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 526,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

