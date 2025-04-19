Geode Capital Management LLC Has $22.08 Million Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of COLL opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $867.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

Insider Activity

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The business had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,123,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,048.32. This represents a 20.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,850. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,693 shares of company stock worth $2,334,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

