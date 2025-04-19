Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.72 Million Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 624,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 340,854 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 125,438 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.84 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of research firms have commented on ANIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In related news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $60,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,164.80. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $27,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,799.20. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $197,792 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

