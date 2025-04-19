Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.75 Million Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $23,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $56,256,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 346.5% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 360,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 279,812 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after buying an additional 68,396 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

First Bancshares stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

