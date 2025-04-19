Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $24,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 195.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PC Connection by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 178.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $77.19.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

