Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $24,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 319.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $70.22 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $92.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $880.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

