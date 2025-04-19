Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $24,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 108.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.57. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $96.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MCRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

