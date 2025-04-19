Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 11,548 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $24,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 99.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 109.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 338,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $889.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

