Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 185,961 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185,961 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $23,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 728.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 40.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 214,417 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 15,848.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WNS opened at $66.54 on Friday. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on WNS

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.