Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 41,966 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $24,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Navient by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Navient Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.48. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

