Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,879 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,506,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $24,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 407.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.95 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

