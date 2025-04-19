Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,173 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $24,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 52,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 611.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 460,945 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 37,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 682,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $21.12 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

TPC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

