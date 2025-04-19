Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,260 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,399,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $24,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,317,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 902.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 337,142 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFA opened at $8.99 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.06 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

