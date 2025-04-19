Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,323 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,353,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $23,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

International Game Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IGT opened at $16.08 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

