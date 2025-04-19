Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $21,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $3,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 9.2 %
Shares of PLAY stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.86.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
