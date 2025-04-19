GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GeoVax Labs’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOVX. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOVX

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

GOVX opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.