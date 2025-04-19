GFG Capital LLC Has $28.31 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GFG Capital LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.4% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
AAPL opened at $196.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day moving average of $230.08. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
