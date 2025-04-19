Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $26,773,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,726,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $8,157,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Graham by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Graham by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Down 0.7 %

Graham stock opened at $908.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.92. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $683.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,003.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $940.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $904.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Graham’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

