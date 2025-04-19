GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,266,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,626,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,355,000 after buying an additional 699,636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,905,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in GXO Logistics by 4,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 263,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 257,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.