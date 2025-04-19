Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

