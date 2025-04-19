Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,034,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,884,000 after acquiring an additional 421,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,183,000 after buying an additional 89,367 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,199,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,493,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,715,000 after buying an additional 2,069,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,362,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

