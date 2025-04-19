Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 721,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $24,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HROW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harrow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,872,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,809,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harrow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harrow by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 194,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $23.99 on Friday. Harrow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $855.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HROW shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research note on Monday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Report on Harrow

About Harrow

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.