HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

LEGN opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,767,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $50,493,000. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,977,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 915,891 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

