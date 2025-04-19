Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $15.98 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Wedbush upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

