Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 12,719.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812,746 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Holley were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $4,746,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Holley by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 211,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 129,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Holley by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 74,885 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56,277 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $2.07 on Friday. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

