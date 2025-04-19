Hourglass Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 3,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 150,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $367.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.25 and its 200 day moving average is $412.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.97.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

