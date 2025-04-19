Immunic’s (IMUX) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

IMUX has been the subject of several other research reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Immunic Stock Up 4.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth $50,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Immunic by 121.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

