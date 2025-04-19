Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBKR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $265.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $159.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $181.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,917,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 193,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

