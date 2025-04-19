International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,043,000 after purchasing an additional 369,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price objective on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

International Seaways Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE INSW opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.01.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,197.30. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $69,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,445.62. This trade represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $385,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

