Invesco Ltd. Has $26.10 Million Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,575,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461,173 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.55% of Global Net Lease worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $24,455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 656,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 320,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 766,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 302,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,951,130.35. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.5 %

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

NYSE GNL opened at $7.57 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

