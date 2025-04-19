Invesco Ltd. Has $27.19 Million Stock Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 11,852.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $27,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 3,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 262,047 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 1.2 %

CON opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Stories

