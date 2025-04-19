Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,114,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSLV opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.