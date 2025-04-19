Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,114,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XSLV opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
