iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $25.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.